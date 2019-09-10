Kylie Jenner Revealed She's Going to Be in Playboy with a Sneak Peek Photo

Vogue who?

Kylie Jenner's face has graced the gamut of magazines — from business bibles like Forbes to fashion glossies like Paper to teen staples likeTeen Vogue — and now, she's earned her place in an entirely different realm: Playboy.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old teased a nude photoshoot alongside her longtime love, Travis Scott. Wearing nothing but her birthday suit and a cowboy hat, the makeup mogul was photographed embracing a shirtless Scott (he was wearing pants, though), in some kind of sunny grove situation.

"When Houston meets L.A.," Kylie captioned the photo, along with Playboys's handle and the hashtag "#ComingSoon." The caption hint is subtle, but we venture to guess that the photoshoot will be centered around Scott and Jenner's love story — as he hails from Houston and she from L.A.

On Playboy's website, the magazine revealed that the couple will be a part of the Pleasure Issue. "The Fall 2019 quarterly of PLAYBOY is an issue dedicated to pleasure," reads the issue description. "It is a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community. And did we mention sex?" (They did.)

Along with Jenner and Scott, other featured stars include: Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch, musicians Toro y Moi and King Princess, and beloved actor Edward Norton.

Kylie isn't the first member of her famous family to pose for Playboy. In 2007, Kim Kardashian was photographed for the magazine — though the shoot wasn't without its complications.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Stormi Had the Cutest Backstage Moment at the Ellen Show

Kardashian later recalled that she had been too nervous to pose fully nude (how the times have changed), so she requested a meeting with the late Hugh Hefner to be convinced. Ten years later, when Hefner passed away, she said the shoot was one of her favorites she's ever done.

Time will tell if Kylie feels the same way.