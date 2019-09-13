Kylie Jenner's Playboy Cover Story Is Here

Kylie Jenner's Playboy cover is officially here — and her interview in it is basically a love letter to Travis Scott.

According to a preview obtained by People, the 22-year-old beauty mogul was interviewed by her longtime boyfriend for the issue, and they discussed motherhood and relationships. Jenner also revealed that she did the Playboy cover because of Scott's involvement.

"I never thought that I would pose for Playboy," she said, telling Scott that she was convinced to do it after finding out he would be the creative director of the photoshoot. "When you presented me with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit because I trust you and your vision."

"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother," she told him. "You can be sexy and still be a badass mom."

The cover features a photo of Jenner's torso as she's clad in red lingerie and a Playboy bunny bedazzled necklace. Earlier this week, she teased the photoshoot with a sneak peak of one of the photos in the issue, where she and Scott are embracing — with her wearing only a hat and him in a pair of jeans.

The issue is "dedicated to the principle that pleasure is a human right, that everyone should be free to pursue pleasure in all of its forms," Playboy's executive editor Shane Michael Singh told People. "Providing an intimate space for Kylie and Travis to express themselves freely and artistically is really what it’s all about."

"We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together," Jenner told Scott when he asked why she thinks their relationship has been successful. "You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

Playboy‘s creative director Erica Loewy told People that Scott's theme for the shoot revolved around "the beauty of Kylie being captured through her lover’s perspective."

And on the theme of pleasure, Jenner said during her interview that she derives the most pleasure from “doing things that people say I can’t do."

Like, we imagine, running a billion-dollar empire.