Kylie Jenner Can’t Stop Sharing Photos of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner stayed silent about her pregnancy and her baby girl on social media for so long, but now that Stormi has passed the one-month mark, it seems like the floodgates have opened. The 20-year-old can’t stop sharing footage of her daughter on Instagram and Snapchat.

On Tuesday, Jenner delighted us with a surprise on her Instagram story, sharing a photo and video of her baby girl sleeping, and it’s clear this new mom is infatuated with her newborn. “Angel,” she captioned a sweet photo of the baby girl asleep in a cloud-covered onesie.

“Those cheeks!” she captions the video as she zooms in closer on Stormi’s adorable face.

Jenner shared the first photo of her daughter on Feb. 6, just a few days after her birth, but it was radio silence for a few weeks until Stormi appeared on social media once more.

First, the new mom shared a photo of her adorable baby foot.

Then, she shared two mother-daughter photos, where we get just a glimpse of Stormi’s face.

Finally, Jenner indulged us in a full look at her baby girl (albeit with a Snapchat filter on her face).

If this progression is any indication, we’re sure to see more and more of Stormi on Jenner’s Instagram account.