Kylie Jenner Adopts a Bunny, Names Him Bruce

Kylie Jenner is amassing quite the menagerie at her new $2.7 million Calabasas mansion. The reality star is already mom to Italian Greyhound pups Norman and Bambi, and now she's added another fuzzy friend to the mix—a bunny, which she adorably named Bruce.

Jenner introduced her new pet to the world on her Snapchat account, where she posted several short clips of the cute rabbit. And although she has yet to share snaps of him on her Instagram, we can guess it'll only be a matter of days before she does—after all, Jenner did create an Instagram account for Norman and Bambi when she first adopted them, which quickly gained over 160,000 followers in less than 24 hours.

@kyliejenner.news A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 3, 2015 at 6:39pm PDT

Kylie in Pia Mia's snapchat (princesspiamiap) A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 3, 2015 at 7:26pm PDT

