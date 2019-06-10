Kylie Jenner Apparently Had a Run-In with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner had an eventful weekend, from her derided Handmaid's Tale-themed party to a hot pink bikini pool party to, uh, possibly running into Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods?

TMZ reports that on Friday night, Kylie went to a nightclub in L.A. for Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday, and ended up in the VIP section with Jordyn.

Tristan, however, wasn't there for the birthday party, so he may not have seen Kylie or Jordyn, but still: awkward.

According to TMZ, Kylie's Instagram stories from the night showed her driving to the event with Stassie, and calling her "bestie." Jordyn, meanwhile, left with Jaden Smith, who actually introduced Kylie and Jordyn in the first place.

The next day, Kylie threw Stassie a daytime pool party, and it looks like Jordyn was not in attendance.

At this point, the Kar-Jenner circle seems too small for anyone to really avoid running into each other. Just two months ago, Kendall and Jordyn apparently had an awkward run-in at Coachella. And just a few days before Stassie's party, Kylie was at the same party as Tristan and Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner's ex, but apparently managed to thoroughly avoid both of them.

"Kylie stayed in a corner of the bar the entire time while the guys were lingering around separately," a source told E!.