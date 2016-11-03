The Emotional Stages of Seeing Kylie Jenner's Outfit from Kendall's Birthday Party

Confusion. Jealousy. Anger. Acceptance. Those were the four emotional stages we experienced upon seeing Kylie Jenner's Instagrams from her sister Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday party Wednesday night.

Let's break down these feelings, shall we?

Kendall's 21st 🎉 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:37am PDT

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:39am PDT

1. Confusion

Why is Kylie wearing this outfit to her own sister's birthday party? Not that the two are super competitive (we think), but come on! Also, the outfit is a bit confusing in and of itself. A mesh shirt over a DKNY push-up bra ($44, belk.com) paired with lace-up leather pants from Unravel ($2,098; farfetch.com): Even for Kylie, this look is a bit daring. And wasn't she worried about tripping over those hanging laces at her feet? WE DON'T KNOW HOW TO FEEL ANYMORE.

2. Jealousy

As unconventional as this getup is, we honestly wish we could look as good as Kylie does in this outfit. Not that we'd ever really have an occasion to wear an ensemble like it, but sometimes we wish we lived the life where mesh shirts and lace-up leather pants were commonplace. Sigh.

3. Anger

Why must you dress so beyond your years, Kylie? WHY? You are only 19! At 19, we were wearing Juicy Couture tracksuits and leggings under jean skirts. NOT mesh tops and leather pants. Kids these days, SMH.

4. Acceptance

When it comes down to it, Kylie is part of that Kardashian clan and has been dressing far beyond her years basically her entire life. Growing up in the spotlight can't be easy, so major creds to the youngest of the Kar-Jenners for keeping her general sanity thus far. And honestly, she looks darn good in that outfit.

End scene.