Kylie Jenner Frees the Nipple for Her First-Ever "Super Nude" Shoot
Kylie Jenner has bared it all.
For the latest issue of V Magazine, the 20-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul posed for the cameras wearing nearly next to nothing. You might have the impression that Jenner has posed for a photographer sans clothing before but, nope, this was actually a first for the star.
“I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude,” she says in the magazine. “That was actually my first super nude shoot.” Across the portfolio shot by Nick Knight, Jenner wears translucent, bold-colored gowns that show practically everything. They’re other-worldly and are reminiscent of space.
Her sheer yellow Art School dress is among the most revealing of the shoot's looks.
In the article, Jenner also opens up about her impact on hairstyles (“All I know is that when I go into weave stores, they have colors that I’ve worn, which is cool”) and life in the public eye, a topic she has regularly addressed on Life of Kylie.
“I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight,” she says. “That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”