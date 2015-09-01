Proof that Kylie Jenner Looks Gorgeous With or Without Makeup

Another day, another no-makeup selfie. The latest celebrity to embrace her natural beauty? None other than Kylie Jenner. Even after attending the VMAs red carpet and hitting the show’s after-party on Sunday night, the teen rolled out of bed the next morning looking absolutely flawless. See the Instagram photo she shared on Monday and prepare to feel jealous:

good morning A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 31, 2015 at 9:47am PDT

For the stunning photo, Jenner ditched her shiny black wig and what appears to be most of the makeup she sported on the big night. Though this wouldn't be her first fresh-faced selfie, we almost forgot what the star looks like when she's not all dolled up. As much as we love her smoky eye, dramatic lashes, and signature pouty lips, we think the 18-year-old looks just as gorgeous going au naturel.

Related Video: We're Obsessed With Biore Charcoal Soap

PHOTOS: The Best No-Makeup Selfies on Instagram