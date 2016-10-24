Kylie Jenner Teases Her New Puma Sneakers on Instagram

In a classic Kylie Jenner move today, the reality star took to Instagram to reveal a second round of Puma kicks in her collaboration, the Forever Fierce sneakers, without actually showing said sneakers, posting a thigh-up shot from what looks like her campaign photo shoot. In the photo, captioned, "@puma the new #ForeverFierce drop soon," Jenner leans against a mirror in a black bra and black leggings, branded with the Puma logo, sporting twin boxer braids, smoky eye makeup, and a black lip.

The original sneakers Jenner designed with Puma, also similarly named the Fierce Sneaker, are high-top slip-ons and are available at nordstrom.com and puma.com. The Fierce collection comes in a multitude of colors, ranging from rose gold to powder blue, making us wonder whether the reality star chose the hues based on her favorite hair colors.

Jenner has been in collaboration with Puma, her brother-in-law Kanye West's Adidas x Yeezy competition, since early 2016, and has shown no signs of slowing down. The new sneakers are sure to fly off the shelves, just like rest of the many Kylie Jenner-branded products out there, and we can't wait to see the new style when it launches soon!