One of the Kardashian Sisters Is Worth Almost a Billion Dollars

Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 11, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

So, what were you doing as a 20-year-old? Ditching classes? Working odd jobs? Nearly losing limbs while attempting to take pretty Instagram photos with sharks? Whatever was keeping you occupied, chances are, it wasn't making you millions.

However, there is one among us who knows what being a self-made multi-millionaire feels like, and fans had a front row seat to her empire's creation courtesy of Keeping Up with the KardashiansForbes released its annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women this week, and none other than Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, made the list number 27 with a whopping net worth of $900 million. I repeat: Nine. Hundred. Million.

That makes Kylie the youngest person in history to make this list, which is hardly an easy feat. It also makes her miles ahead of her famous family—including Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner—at least in terms of wealth.

How do we know this for sure? Forbes laid it all out. Kim Kardashian also made this list at number 54, with an estimated net worth of $350 million. That's about a third of Kylie's, if you're keeping track. For her part, Kylie seems less keen to compare and more keen on creating more lip kits.

"It’s incredible to be recognized for something I’m so passionate about, and I’m really grateful for that," Jenner said, according to WWD. "I’ve always loved makeup and worked really hard to bring the first lip kit to market. Connecting with my fans and creating product that excites them has been an incredible process. I’ve learned so much along the way and I hope to inspire others to follow their dreams."

All that said, the designation wasn't without some backlash. Many fans were angered over the adjective "self-made" which was used to describe Jenner. "She grew up in a wealthy, famous family," wrote writer Roxane Gay on Twitter. "Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege."

As an almost-billionaire, Jenner seems focused on her company, but she's on track to break records as she works. Forbes reports that it's likely that she'll pass the billion dollar mark sometime this year, which means she'll take the title of youngest ever self-made billionaire from Mark Zuckerberg.

Sounds like she'll have a lot to toast to once she finally turns 21.

Kylie Jenner the youngest of the Kardashian clan has made an insane amount of money with her cosmetics line. At only 20 years old the reality star has built a makeup empire and is on her way to becoming a billionaire. [BLANK_AUDIO] Coinage, life well spent, presented by Geico. Kylie first launched her lip kits just under two years ago. And has since expanded to other products. Mama Kris revealed to Women's Wear Daily that Kylie's line has already made 420 million dollars in sales. That's no surprise considering her products sell out almost instantly at every launch. And this is This is just the beginning for the young makeup mobile. Jenner's company is predicted to be worth more than one billion dollars by 2022. Not a bad 25th birthday present event. Forbes reported Kylie earned 41 million dollars in the last year. Plus she was the youngest on Forbes annual ranking of the 100 Highest- Paid celebrities in the world. Although a ton of that dough is from her cosmetic ventures, she also has endorsement deals from Puma a fashion line with sister Kendal, been a regular on keeping up with the Kardashians for 13 seasons and just debuted her own reality show, life of Kylie. While it seems like Kylie has a lot on her plate it definitely gives us a billion more reasons to be keeping up with Kylie Jenna. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spend. Presented by GEICO.

