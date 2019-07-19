Kylie Jenner's Naked Swimsuit Is a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

Kylie Jenner has spent her summer in some truly noteworthy swimsuits, but her latest one might be the wildest of them all.

On Thursday, she posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram of herself wearing one-piece Jean Paul Gaultier bathing suit with a woman’s topless marble body printed on it — similar to a print her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have worn as a shirt. The literal naked swimsuit print was almost exactly the same shade as Kylie’s skin, and lined up so perfectly with her own body that it made for a pretty convincing optical illusion.

The beauty mogul aptly captioned her post, “let em wonder.”

According to Page Six, the trompe-l’oeil swimsuit was bought from luxury vintage retailer El Cycèr for $590 — and it’s certainly a couture departure from your typical trompe-l’oeil vacation tees.

Kylie has been posting photos from her enviable Turks and Caicos girls trip to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin’s summer launch. Not only did she spring for a private jet for all her closest friends, she also booked out a private villa, filled with Kylie Skin swag.

In addition to her latest naked swimsuit and $1,690 vintage Chanel bikini, it seems like Kylie has worn a different swimsuit (plus a birthday suit) on every day of her trip, including a Kylie Skin-branded suit.

We may not all be able to vacation like Kylie, but should you want one of her more affordable bathing suits, you can buy the cut-out one piece over at Mint Swim (Kylie Skin embroidery not included).