It Looks Like Kylie Jenner Is Launching Nail Products and Fragrance  

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is known for her pouty, over-lined matte lips and wearing too many rainbow wigs to keep up with, but her manicures are also incredible. Jenner typically wears acrylic nails in a long coffin or square shape, and she's experimental when it comes to nail art. Neon French tips and a tie dye design are just a few manicures she's shown off on Instagram this summer. It's possible all of Jenner's nail inspo is hinting at her next big Kylie Cosmetics venture. On July 17, Jenner registered for a nail trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

RELATED: The Rumors Are True, Kylie Jenner Is Blessing Us With a New Skincare Line

As reported by The Blast, Jenner's filing includes a variety of nail products like polish, polish remover, nail strengtheners, artificial fingernails, and adhesives for attaching artificial nails to nails.

Along with nails, the billionaire also plans to get into fragrance. The trademark filing also includes fragrances and solid fragrances. These new product categories come just months after Jenner launched skincare products and filed a trademark for baby products. TMZ reported in June that Jenner filed a trademark for haircare products, too.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Is Launching Brow Products, and the Name Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone

With not many celebrities in the nail care game, it will be interesting to see what Jenner does with her nail products. Judging from the trademark filing, it'll be heavily influenced by Jenner's signature acrylic nails, including fake ones to achieve a similar look.

There's no release date for these new Kylie Cosmetics lines, but you know the drill: Jenner will most likely share the news first on Instagram, so keep your eyes peeled.