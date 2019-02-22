This is Why Kylie Jenner's More Hurt Over the Tristan Drama Than Khloé Kardashian

Even though Kylie Jenner wasn't directly involved in the cheating scandal between her sister, Khloé Kardashian and her basketball player beau Tristan Thompson, she did fall victim to a little collateral damage. Her best friend, Jordyn Woods, was involved, giving Jenner plenty to think about. Not only does she have to console her sister, but she's also basically losing a best friend, since the youngest Jenner isn't about to side with anyone but family.

"For Kylie, it's much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world," a source told People of how Kylie is feeling. "She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything."

Everything includes Woods taking care of Jenner's daughter, Stormi. Woods also was a regular on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Jenner's spin-off, Life of Kylie. The two have been friends since high school and fans of KUWTK know that the two actually lived together (sort of — Woods lives in Jenner's guest house and has moved out in the wake of the scandal).

"Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened," the source adds. "She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this."

The besties were still posting about each other leading up to the news. Even after the story broke on TMZ, Jenner and her sisters refused to believe it. They did their own investigating, according to sources, and yesterday, Kim Kardashian unfollowed both Woods and Thompson on Instagram.

"When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it," one source said. "That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor."

Jenner even took out her emotions on her beauty brand. People adds that the price of Kylie's Jordy lip kit was cut by half to $13.50 before it sold out. Khloé's best friend, Malika Haqq, made her opinions clear when she called Woods a "hoe."

For her part, Woods has been doing her best to mend fences. According to People, she's tried to apologize to Kylie and the Kardashians.

"Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé and Kylie everyone else in the family to apologize," a source told the magazine. "She wants to apologize and make everything right. She's completely remorseful. She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister."