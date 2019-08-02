People Are Calling Kylie Jenner's New Makeup Collection "Tone Deaf"

In case you didn't know that Kylie Jenner is a billionaire, she's making it very clear.

The Kylie Cosmetics guru announced on Thursday that she's launching a new makeup collection for her birthday, with a very on-the-nose theme: money. She posted a series of videos and photos to her Instagram story, showing off new eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and face powders, all emblazoned with dollar signs and fake prints of $100 bills to celebrate her August birthday, like a true Leo would.

The collection, however, didn't go over well with some people, who called it "tone deaf" for a literal billionaire to be flaunting money in front of us mere mortals and encouraging us to give her more by buying her products. Some also poked fun at the irony of Kylie releasing a money-themed collection with eyeshadows named "Money ain't everything" and "Work for it."

Kylie Jenner releasing a money themed makeup collection in honor of her birthday is so... tone deaf pic.twitter.com/kJ683zpUFj — baby mama clauds ♍️ (@ClaudiArkansas) August 2, 2019

Honestly I love @KylieJenner letting us all know that we are “zero money” 💕 pic.twitter.com/Y8ZBljZUUj — Dinah-not-DEENA (@BoringSexy) August 2, 2019

I was reading this as “you’re zero dollars money baby” confused af... penny drop moment — Muezza (@Muezzaisbae) August 2, 2019

@KylieJenner really made a money themed makeup collection with $100 notes with her face on it, and a shadow called 'Money ain't everything'😩🤥 — Méabh Mac Rory (@MeabhMacRory) August 2, 2019

Does Kylie Jenner think it’s cute making her collection money themed? Flaunting her billionaire status bitch redistribute your wealth before we rob you — Cici 🥳 (@cyennaaaa) August 1, 2019

looks like @KylieJenner is ready to make everyone feel poor and show off what it’s like being born into money again pic.twitter.com/yiee5jTfMK — jesse🇭🇹 (@melaninb1essed) August 1, 2019

#kyliejenner money themed birthday collection really got an eyeshadow called “work for it”..... ahahahahaha 🙄🙄🙄🙄 #KYLIECOSMETICS pic.twitter.com/ql4uk6zXls — Ultravioletrayyy (@Ultravioletray2) August 2, 2019

After someone commented on Kylie's Instagram telling her to donate some of her wealth instead of flaunting it, she replied telling the person to "stay tuned," hinting that some of the proceeds would be going to charity, so at least she seems to be listening?