Will Kylie Jenner Walk Her First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Stormi at the Met Gala?

Kylie Jenner has gradually made her way back into the public eye since welcoming her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. The new mom has begun putting photos and videos of her baby girl and post-baby bod on Snapchat and Instagram, and even stepped out for a few public gatherings with her family. But one thing she hasn’t yet done is walk a red carpet.

Despite giving birth with just a few more weeks of award show season to go, Jenner laid low from the many red carpet events, meaning it’s been months since we saw this girl in a gown. But luckily, there’s one event coming up that might just convince Jenner to slip into formal attire: the Met Gala.

Every year on the first Monday in May, Hollywood’s finest get gussied up for the ball at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. If you’re so lucky, a designer might even accompany you to the event as your date while allowing you to show off their gorgeous creation on the red carpet.

Jenner first attended the event back in 2016 wearing a glittery silver Balmain dress with her dark hair chopped into a bob. The basically naked dress featured cutouts that showed off her incredible physique, in true Kardashian Met Gala fashion.

The next year, Jenner returned—this time with one of the world’s most famous designers by her side. The reality star attended the 2017 Met Ball in a sheer Versace dress with Donatella Versace as her date. Jenner even let Donatella pick her hair color, wearing a blonde bob to the event.

With two appearances in a row, that means the new mom hasn’t missed the event since 2015. And considering it’s over three months after she gave birth (this year it will take place on May 7), it could be the perfect time for her to return to the red carpet.

One thing’s for sure: If she decides to attend, her outfit will definitely make a statement.