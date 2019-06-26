Kylie Jenner Remembers Her Met Gala Conversation with Alex Rodriguez Very Differently 

It doesn’t sound like the KarJenners have a lot of candid conversations without first checking that the ink has dried on an ironclad non-disclosure agreement. And considering recent events, there’s a very good reason.

In a Sports Illustrated profile that went live on Tuesday, Alex Rodriguez opened up about his experience at the 2019 Met Gala, which included fiancée Jennifer Lopez and tablemates Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Donatella Versace, “some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is,” and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The former MLB star said that the 21-year-old beauty boss spent the evening “talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.” And OK, if I was the world’s youngest billionaire I’d probably talk about it (A LOT), too …

That being said, Jenner remembers the evening a tad differently. Kylie retweeted People’s story, bearing the visible headline “Kylie Jenner Talked About 'How Rich She Is' at the Met Gala, Says Alex Rodriguez,” writing, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

And just when we thought Rodriguez had sparked a high-profile feud ready to step into the shoes vacated since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s resolved their beef, he shut the drama down with a simple tweet. “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

PR crisis averted! It’s “#alllove,” guys. Still, you best believe an NDA will be delivered to one of Rodriguez’s six properties before Jenner pencils in “Game of Thrones marathon w/J-Rod.”