Kylie Jenner Makes Lasagna in Her Underwear and Snapchats It (for Future History Books)

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to make a mundane household activity into a skin-baring social media fest. As the 19-year-old chilled out at home Thursday night—while wearing a matching nude sports bra and high-cut underwear, no less—she decided to put whip together an oven-cooked dinner.

First, Jenner showed off her killer bod, posing in the mirror in just her lingerie and posting the video to Snapchat.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

Next, her BFF Jordyn Woods came over and the two decided to make a homemade meal. “Me and Jordy are making lasagna,” she captioned a cute Snap.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:40am PDT

And because she’s a Kar-Jenner, she proceeded to pose around her kitchen in a pair of white sweatpants while the tray sat in the oven.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:40am PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:42am PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:42am PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:47am PDT

To top off the girls’ night in, they popped in a few oatmeal cranberry cookies to bake after they discovered cookie dough in the well-stocked fridge.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:47am PDT

Sexy lingerie aside, Jenner’s ladies' night looks a lot like ours.