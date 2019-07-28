Kylie Jenner Just Ditched Her Extensions for a Shoulder-Length Chop

Kylie Jenner is finally back from her envy-inducing Kylie Skin girls' trip, and she made a major hair change upon her return.

During the makeup mogul's recent getaway with her new squad, she wore long extensions that hit way below her waist. And, it's a length she's been rocking most of summer — whether styled in mermaid waves, a high ponytail, or an extreme braid.

But alas, Kylie ditched her long hair in favor of a shoulder-skimming chop. On Sunday, the reality star debuted her fresh cut in a series of snaps on Instagram. "Last night," she captioned two images from her impromptu photo shoot.

In the pics, Jenner modeled skintight leather pants, which she paired with a black one-shoulder top and hot pink Manolo Blahniks that matched her glasses. Meanwhile, her new lob was worn in a half-up, half-down look that's basically identical to her sister Kim Kardashian's hair at their grandmother MJ's 85th birthday party.

Back in May, Kim chopped her hair into a chin-grazing bob that grew a couple of inches over the summer.

Looks like Kylie's back to being Kim's mini-me.