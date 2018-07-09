Kylie Jenner Admits She Had Her Lip Filler Removed

Welcome back, Kylie's lips!

Miss Jenner’s rabid fan base flocked to her Instagram comments section on Sunday evening when she posted two photos of herself and friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. “She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” one of the beauty boss’s followers pointed out, to which Jenner swiftly responded, “I got rid of all my filler.”

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

it’s our 8 year anniversary A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

Jenner, who launched a beauty empire inspired by her enviable pout, is filler-free for the first time in years.

In 2017, the youngest Kar-Jenner opened up about her decision to have her lips done, explaining, “I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Her famous pout may be no more, but we still think she looks incredible.