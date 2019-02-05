Kylie Jenner's Home Features "Condom Art" — Which Is a Thing

What do “condom art,” high-end sheep statues, and a bronze fireplace have in common? They all have a place in either Kylie or Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills homes.

The momager and her youngest charge each gave an exclusive tour of their lavish L.A. mansions to Architectural Digest.

The matriarch’s home, designed by Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements and bathed in whites and grays, reveals a minimalist taste (save for the wall of Birkins, that is).

Kylie’s, on the other hand, with bold pops of pink, neon signs galore, and a living room hammock, errs on the other side of the aesthetic spectrum.

And while terms like “self-made” are thrown around when it comes to the cosmetics mogul, Jenner’s Martyn Lawrence Bullard-designed pad pays homage to the woman behind the scenes: Kris herself. A silvery guest bedroom serves vintage portraits of the mother of six as a focal point.

Visit Architectural Digest for a full tour of both Jenners’ ornate homes.