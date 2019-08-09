Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Took Shots and Filmed a Makeup Tutorial

Kylie Jenner’s birthday is almost here, and you can bet that the celebration has already started. From jet-setting off to Italy (with maybe a wedding dress in tow?) to a rose-covered surprise from BF Travis Scott, it’s clear that Kylie’s 22nd trip around the sun is going to be a Big Deal.

The reality star and makeup mogul is kicking off the big weekend with one of her classic Get Ready With Me videos alongside sister Khloé Kardashian, only this time, the two celebs are downing shots faster than you can say “Kylighter.” At the start of the video, Kylie brandishes the custom bedazzled bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila that she received on her 21st birthday, quipping: “There really isn’t a more perfect occasion to drink this.”

RELATED: Is Kylie Jenner Trolling Her Fans by Traveling with a Wedding Dress?

As the video continues, we see the sisters get their glam on with Kylie’s brand-new birthday collection (which will be available for purchase August 10, AKA Kylie’s actual birthday). “I’ve honestly never done my makeup intoxicated, but I’m doing pretty good,” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister says at one point, although she’s singing a different tune later on when it comes time to apply her liquid liner. To be fair, winged liner is pretty tough without any alcohol involved.

Naturally, the video wouldn’t be complete without a few noteworthy cameos. Several shots in, the sisters dial up momager Kris Jenner, asking her to join in the fun. “You guys are drunky monkeys,” she says, sadly turning the invite down.

RELATED: The Reason Why Kylie Jenner Loves Hanging Out with Sofia Richie Is a Low-Key Dig at Jordyn Woods

Kim Kardashian-West later makes an appearance, à la FaceTime, along with her children Saint and North. But Kylie and Khloé’s tutorial soon turns into a party when Corey Gamble and Sofia Richie show up IRL to watch the sisters put the finishing touches on their looks.

Kylie’s birthday festivities are expected to continue throughout the weekend; the reality star was recently spotted on a date with Travis in Italy, as well as partying with friends and family on a “super-yacht,” which is exactly what it sounds like. According to TMZ, the 300-foot long luxury boat is worth $250 million, and the ship boasts a sauna, salon, theater, steam room, helipad, jacuzzi, swimming pool, and 10 cabins in order to accommodate up to 22 guests. We’ll have to wait and see who exactly made Kylie's invite list, but if previous birthdays are any indication, the pics are likely to be all over Instagram in the days to come.