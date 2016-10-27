Baby Kylie and Kendall Jenner Serve Up Serious Costume Inspo in This Adorable #TBT

It’s Thursday, which means Kylie Jenner is serving up a serious throwback on her app, and this week’s is especially relevant as it gives a nod to fashion’s favorite holiday: Halloween! In the sweet baby photo, young Kylie and Kendall smile for the camera in their best Halloween garb.

Kylie looks cute as a button in a pink ballerina outfit with a flouncy tutu, proving that she’s always had an affinity for the girly. Self-declared tomboy Kendall is rocking an adorable leopard-print costume, complete with a feather headpiece and tail.

“Awww, I love these pics of Kendall and I dressed up!” she wrote on her app and website. “Growing up, we used to wear costumes around the house all the time between Halloween and Kendall’s birthday (just a few days later). I feel like we were dressed in costumes for weeks straight, lol!”

These costume cuties are giving big sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian a run for their money. On Tuesday, Kourt took to Insta to share an aww-worthy throwback with her little sis. Like Kylie, she’s dressed as a prima ballerina, while Kim makes one heck of a mini Wonder Woman.

We can’t wait to see what this Halloween-loving family dons this year.