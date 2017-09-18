Kylie Jenner's Least Favorite KUWTK Moment Involves a Stripper Pole 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians turns 10 this month, which is a solid half of Kylie Jenner's life. In honor of the occasion, the reality TV star spoke to E! about the moments she loved—and the ones she, well, didn't.

"I think my favorite episode, I think it was two episodes, was when we went to Breckenridge, Co. I don't know why, it's just one of my favorite episodes," Jenner said.

"When Kim threw the Blackberry from the second story, my mom's phone, and when I didn't know what Cartier was. Such a great time ... I see that meme all the time. Me and Kim were fighting and she was like, ‘Go tell Mom I have a Cartier watch for her.' And I'm like, ‘Who is Cartier?'"

That's a pretty cute moment if you ask us, but not every moment from the show was sunshine and roses. When asked what her most cringe-worthy moment was, Jenner said it was, "probably the stripper pole."

In case you need a refresher, in that episode, a young Jenner played around on a stripper pole while her sister Kim looked on.

"The stripper pole was so embarrassing," said Jenner. "I wish it never happened."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Secret Fear Is Something Most People Love

Everyone has embarrassing childhood moments, but most of us are lucky enough that they haven't aired on TV. Even so, we hope those good moments outweigh the cringe-inducing ones for Jenner.