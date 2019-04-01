Why Is Kylie Jenner's New Twitter Photo a Picture of Her and Jordyn Woods?

Has Kylie Jenner forgiven her (possibly former) BFF Jordyn Woods? If you've checked out the makeup mogul's Twitter profile recently, it sure seems like that's the case. On the landing page, Kylie swapped her former profile banner for a huge picture of the pair from their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, which launched in back in September — aka before the whole Tristan-kissing scandal went down.

Perhaps this is Kylie's version of extending an olive branch, because coincidentally, right after it was alleged that Jordyn hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the prices for the Jordyn x Kylie lip kits were slashed in half. This drastic action caused many to believe that the KarJenners were subtly throwing some shade.

Image zoom @kyliejenner/Twitter

However, Kylie cleared up any uncertainty while speaking with The New York Times. In the interview, Jenner explained that she was unaware of the discount and immediately reached out to an employee when she noticed the shift in pricing.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” she said. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.” Rather than revenge, her company was switching from black to white packaging, which caused the price decrease. OK, but how does that explain Kylie's latest move over the weekend?

Image zoom KylieJenner/Instagram

On Saturday, it appeared like Kylie was low-key shading Woods when she promoted a rival eyelash brand on her Insta-stories, days after Jordyn was spotted in London making the press rounds for her new lash line collab with Eylure.

Color us confused — Kylie is clearly sending mixed messages.