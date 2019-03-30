Did Kylie Jenner Just Low-Key Shade Jordyn Woods on Social Media?

This week, Jordyn Woods adjusted to her new normal without former BFF Kylie Jenner by her side for the launch of her new lash brand in London. Typically, Kylie would be right there promoting her friend's business venture on social media and in the press. However, ever since the Jordyn/Tristan cheating drama, Kylie has kept her distance.

Stepping out on her own, Woods shared an image of her post-scandal makeover, wearing a shiny metallic minidress underneath a matching bomber jacket and her new bob haircut. "Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow!" she captioned the snapshot. "Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them."

Obviously, it was big deal for Woods, and rather than congratulating her friend, Kylie might have thrown some subtle shade instead. A couple of days after Jordyn's lash launch, Jenner tagged a competing eyelash brand on her Insta-stories. Alongside a makeup-free selfie of herself sporting some very long lashes, Kylie tagged the photo with Star Lash Beauty Bar's handle.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

While it's quite possible that Kylie hasn't been keeping up with Jordyn's public engagements and her post was totally innocent, there's also a chance that she promoted the rival lash brand to show where her loyalty lies.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner spoke with Ryan Seacrest on Friday about how she's been coping with the scandal that affected her entire family. "First of all, I pray about it. I really do," Kris shared. "I find the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise I feel like I wouldn't survive."

"But, I think that my kids make really good decisions...and as challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they're going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing."