Did Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Just Reunite Over Pancakes?

PSA: Kylie Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods may have just put their differences aside, as the pair were reportedly spotted together in public for the first time since the Tristan Thompson drama.

On Friday morning, E! News reports that Kylie and Jordyn met face to face for breakfast at Calabasas restaurant Pedalers Fork. "It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating," an eyewitness told the outlet.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's a closer look at a photo of Kylie and the other woman who appears to be Jordyn sharing a plate of pancakes:

That’s not Jordan that’s heather sanders — Ashley Sandoval (@ashleymarie092) March 9, 2019

However, a source reported to the Daily Mail that Kylie's breakfast buddy was actually Heather Sanders, and several fans on Twitter agree given Jordyn's recent haircut.

Yesterday, Woods broke her social media silence with a photo showcasing her brunette locks several inches shorter and styled into a blunt bob. Meanwhile, Heather still has dark mermaid-like waves à la Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian.

Whether the mysterious woman in the photo is Jordyn or not, it's rumored that Kylie and the model are texting, according to People. “Their friendship is not 100% over,” a source revealed.

“Although she doesn’t live at Kylie’s, Jordyn still has things there. She and Kylie aren’t socializing, but are in contact. They are texting each other,” the insider said, adding: "It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”