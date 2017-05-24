Jeffree Star Revealed Kylie Jenner's New Lip Kit Colors Before She Did

Was this an accident?

Kylie Jenner announced on Twitter last night that she had plans to release a surprise batch of new velvet lip kits today, but it appears as if fellow makeup mogul Jeffree Star decided to steal her thunder.

And I'm finally announcing my new velvets tomorrrroowww — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 24, 2017

Annnnnnd I decided to launch them tomorrow toooooo — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 24, 2017

Before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the shades on her own account, he took to social media this morning to post swatches of her three new Lip Kits and their names—Poison Berry, Strawberry Cream, and Grape Soda—giving fans a first look at the hues.

The official Kylie Cosmetics account shared the colors on Instagram a few hours later, prompting fans to wonder if he jumped the gun on purpose. As many makeup lovers know, drama surfaced between the pair when Jenner first debuted her products and he shared some very harsh words about her Lip Kits. However, the feud was eventually resolved and they have been on good terms ever since.

today's a special day! we are announcing and launching 3 brand new velvet lip kits all within the same day! Poison Berry, Strawberry Cream, and Grape Soda all drop today at 3pm only on KylieCosmetics.com yummy 😋 stay tuned on Kylie's Snapchat .. A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on May 24, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

3 Hours #kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on May 24, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

10 minutes ... #NewVelvets KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on May 24, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Considering the fact that the 19-year-old promptly replied to one of his tweets today, everything seems to be all good.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Feels “Constantly Pressured” in First Life of Kylie Trailer

There's no bad beauty blood here.