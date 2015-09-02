Kylie Jenner Launches an Inspiring Anti-Bullying Instagram Campaign

Kylie Jenner launched an anti-bullying Instagram campaign yesterday, and we're already feeling inspired. For six days the reality star will be celebrating indiviudals who have refused to let bullying define them, with the hashtag #IAmMoreThan. She'll be sharing their stories on her account to show her fans that they are much more than what meets the eye.
Jenner kicked off the campaign with Renee DuShane (@alittlepieceofinsane), a college student with a rare genetic disorder. "I was born with ... Pfeiffer syndrome, which primarily affects the growth and formation of facial bones. I want people to know that, just like you, I’m not perfect. And that no one imperfection—like maybe how your face looks or how you talk—makes you any less of a person," she shared as part of Instagrams's #mynameis series to promote her involvement. DuShane shared more of her story on Jenner's account too (below), telling the celebrity about her life motto and even teaching Jenner that she is more than the negative comments she reads.
#Day1 - Renee DuShane (@ALittlePieceofInsane) a 21 year old college student who was born with #PfiefferSyndrome. Renee described it as “a genetic disorder where the bones in my face don’t really know how to fuse correctly so part of my jaw is really small. I had to have surgery when I was born so that my brain could grow.” Renee is so strong willed and a super intelligent girl who told me that while growing up she never had many issues with bullying. "I went to school with all the same kids all the way through high school. Right around senior year, I started getting very anxious about having to explain my condition to all of the new people I would meet in college. I started going on Tumblr and saw lots of profiles of positive, confident people” that inspired her to start sharing her photos even with her insecurities. “It’s so hard to keep myself from responding to the negative comments,” she told me. “Even harder is keeping my friends from getting angry.” It's so important to have a great group of friends. Renee also told me about the tattoo she recently got of her life motto: Stay Strong, Always Love. “Loving is always going to be a better place than hating,” she shared. Check out Renee’s Instagram @ALittlePieceofInsane - she’s showing the world #IAmMoreThan my forehead. I love you Renee! She is so awesome & inspiring. Renee taught ME that #IAmMoreThan the negative comments that I read.
Jenner continued the campaign today, posting a photo of Erica Schenk (@curve_model), the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of a fitness magazine. Her advice for overcoming body image issues? "Learn how to be your best friend," she told Jenner. "A lot of people will come and go in your life but they can never do as much for you as you can do for yourself."
#Day2 - How pretty is Erica Schenk (@curve_model)?? Erica has been modeling since she was 14 and recently became super popular when she became the first plus size model to be featured on the cover of a fitness magazine! Her cover of @WomensRunningMagazine got attention from outlets ranging from @PeopleMag to @EOnline. Erica’s @Instagram is really inspiring because of her extremely body-positive, beautiful photos she posts of herself. What I love about Erica is she refused to believe the haters who told her that her weight would hold her back from achieving her dreams. She told me that she thinks the most important thing people need to keep in mind is “to learn how to be your best friend. A lot of people will come and go in your life but they can never do as much for you as you can do for yourself.” Check out Erica’s Instagram @Curve_Model - she’s teaching us all #IAmMoreThan the titles they give me. (Photo Credit: @enriquevegaphoto) Erica reminded ME that #IAmMoreThan my body and that my beauty comes from what's inside.
Follow @kyliejenner to make sure you don't miss any of the inspiring stories she'll be sharing, and use #IAmMoreThan on Instagram to share something positive about yourself.
