Kylie Jenner Launches an Inspiring Anti-Bullying Instagram Campaign

Kylie Jenner launched an anti-bullying Instagram campaign yesterday, and we're already feeling inspired. For six days the reality star will be celebrating indiviudals who have refused to let bullying define them, with the hashtag #IAmMoreThan. She'll be sharing their stories on her account to show her fans that they are much more than what meets the eye.

Jenner kicked off the campaign with Renee DuShane (@alittlepieceofinsane), a college student with a rare genetic disorder. "I was born with ... Pfeiffer syndrome, which primarily affects the growth and formation of facial bones. I want people to know that, just like you, I’m not perfect. And that no one imperfection—like maybe how your face looks or how you talk—makes you any less of a person," she shared as part of Instagrams's #mynameis series to promote her involvement. DuShane shared more of her story on Jenner's account too (below), telling the celebrity about her life motto and even teaching Jenner that she is more than the negative comments she reads.

Jenner continued the campaign today, posting a photo of Erica Schenk (@curve_model), the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of a fitness magazine. Her advice for overcoming body image issues? "Learn how to be your best friend," she told Jenner. "A lot of people will come and go in your life but they can never do as much for you as you can do for yourself."

Follow @kyliejenner to make sure you don't miss any of the inspiring stories she'll be sharing, and use #IAmMoreThan on Instagram to share something positive about yourself.

