Kylie Jenner's Christmas Tree Gave Even the Griswolds' a Run for Its Money 

The Kardashian family takes the holidays seriously. And when you're Kylie Jenner, a veritable billionaire, you've got the time and money to go all-out with your own lavish decorations for the most wonderful time of the year.

Kylie took decorating her home for Christmas to the next level this year, as she unveiled a massive, ceiling-skimming tree on her Instagram Story. The absolutely gigantic tree channeled the Griswold family's ridiculous decoration from the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation as its branches reached for the sky.

Image zoom Instagram/kyliejenner

The white, snow-tipped tree was the work of designer Jeff Leatham, who the Kardashians have called upon time and time again for his expertise, especially when it comes to flowers and similar decorations.

"Jeff Leatham over here making magic," Kylie said of the huge tree as Jeff and several others helped to decorate it with pure white ornaments. Some of the baubles looked like ivory balloons before they made it onto the tree, proving just how extra-large the mansion-sized evergreen was.

Image zoom Instagram/kyliejenner

With an all-white theme for this year's Christmas decorations, Kylie took a page out of older sister Kim Kardashian's playbook, opting for minimalistic coloring for the enormous tree. Of course, when you've got a tree that large, you don't really need much else to call attention to it.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber Sing "Rise and Shine" Live

Kylie asked viewers of her Instagram Story if she should do a full YouTube reveal of her tree, and the answer is a resounding "yes." Who wouldn't want to take in the majesty of this giant tree? Happy holidays indeed – Kylie will absolutely be spending it in style.