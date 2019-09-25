Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

Kylie Jenner was supposed to present at the Emmys on Sunday alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but she was reportedly too sick to attend. But this is no case of the sniffles, according to TMZ, Jenner is so sick that she was forced to check into an L.A. hospital. Us Weekly also reported the news.

The outlet revealed that the 22-year-old makeup mogul’s hospital visit was precipitated by “severe flu-like symptoms” including nausea and dizziness.

The gravity of Jenner’s illness is unclear, but it hasn’t prevented her (or, let’s be honest, an assistant/intern/what have you) from promoting her Balmain collaboration on social media.

Kelly Ripa was recently sick as well, missing a couple tapings of Live with Kelly and Ryan after falling under the weather. “I feel a lot better, rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated,” Ripa joked after returning to work on Monday. Jameela Jamil was also feeling under the weather this week, and even left the Emmys early so she could crawl back in bed.

There’s something in the ~air~, kids. Don’t forget your flu shots!