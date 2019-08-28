This Video of Kylie Jenner's Heels Has the Internet on Edge 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are living their best lives, and they want the world to know it.

The makeup mogul and her longtime rapper boyfriend hit the red carpet on Tuesday evening for the premiere of Scott's new documentary film, Look Mom I Can Fly, and they brought all the heat. The couple was photographed kissing and hugging, and Travis even went for a full butt grab, because it's his film premiere and he can do what he wants to.

And this may come as a surprise considering how much Kylie shares of her daughter on social media, but the occasion also marked 18-month-old Stormi Webster's red carpet debut.

But before they all hit the step-and-repeat looking every bit like the First Family of Calabasas, the trio was filmed making their way toward the red carpet. This time, however, it wasn't Stormi or Kylie or even Travis that fans took notice of — it was Kylie's heels.

Power 106 FM shared a video of Jenner picking up her daughter from what appears to be an assistant or nanny, all while wobbling in her white pumps. The precarious looking hobble definitely had the internet on edge.

"Them ankles holdin on for dear life," tweeted one fan in response. "Her heel was doing the shoulder lean for a hot sec," added another. Others, however, were feeling empathy: "Her feet were hurtin sis."

In fairness to the 22-year-old — who has plenty of experience navigating Los Angeles terrain in the highest of heels — walking in stilettos while on asphalt is no easy feat. And though she appeared to teeter, Jenner was able to keep her balance and prevent any kind of catastrophic fall. A true professional.

Breaking theater etiquette, Jenner snuck a video of the film — which chronicles Scott's life before and after the making of his Astroworld album — during the premiere which showed intimate, unseen footage from Stormi's birth. She captioned the clip, "Best day of my life" on her Instagram Story and I'm not crying, you're crying.