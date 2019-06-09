Kylie Jenner Is Getting Dragged for Throwing Her Friend a Handmaid's Tale-Themed Birthday Party

When a KarJenner throws a party, you can always count on there being an unexpected theme. From Travis Scott's gas station-staged birthday bash to Kim Kardashian's CBD baby shower, the famous family sticks to a single idea, and executes it flawlessly. However, Kylie Jenner committed a party foul at her latest extravaganza with her choice of theme.

Over the weekend, the makeup mogul threw her friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou a Handmaid's Tale-themed birthday dinner at her Calabasas home. Of course, Kylie went the extra mile and transformed her residence to resemble Gilead, the fictional setting of the show, and served cocktails with names, like "Praise Be Vodka" and "Under His Eyes Tequila."

She and guest Sofia Richie even went as far as to dress like handmaids in the show, donning red robes and white bonnets.

While Kylie's commitment to a theme is impressive, the internet was less than thrilled with her selection. The Handmaid's Tale depicts a dystopian society, in which infertile couples enslave fertile women and subject them to monthly rapes in hopes of a pregnancy with a child they'll keep as their own.

"But why is Kylie Jenner having a Handmaid's Tale party... she does realize it’s about rape & oppression... right?" questioned one critic, while another added: "Am I the only one completely grossed out that Kylie Jenner is throwing a handmaids tale party...?"

Meanwhile, one user gave her the benefit of the doubt, writing: "I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she's throwing a themed party about it."

Despite the fan feedback, the ladies all appeared to have a great time.