Kylie Jenner’s Second Halloween Costume Is an Homage to Her Playboy Cover

Just call Kylie Jenner the Halloween queen.

The spooky holiday hasn't even officially arrived just yet, and we're already looking at costume number two for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

First, Kylie and her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou brought a legendary moment in pop culture to life when they dressed up as Britney Spears and Madonna from heir infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance. Spicy!

Now, Kylie has paid homage to her September Playboy shoot with a sexy Playboy bunny costume. While attending Stassie's Halloween party, themed around the popular outfit, Kylie showed out with a black version of the bodysuit, cuffs, and ears of her own.

Nothing too crazy, but it was a fun throwback to the shoot Kylie worked alongside her now ex-boyfriend (and father of her daughter Stormi Webster) Travis Scott with for Playboy. As if the outfit weren't enough, Kylie even decided to rock blue contacts, covering up her brown eyes for the occasion. It's a fun addition to the look that makes her even more striking, TBH.

Kylie fit right in with the rest of the party's attendees, as she opted for a classic black costume over the others' pastel ensembles. Looks like it was truly popping off there!

Kylie is known for wearing a variety of costumes each Halloween. But it isn't all about her own looks for the holiday, as she recently proved with her latest creation for Stormi.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Dressed Daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner for Halloween

Jenner dressed up her daughter as her mini me with a tiny version of her eye-catching lavender Versace dress, complete with miniature puffy purple feather sleeves and a lilac wig. Stormi looked absolutely adorable, as you can see here.

Meanwhile, with only a few days to go until Halloween hits, what's Kylie planning for her next outfit? You just know she's got something big in the works. These first two costumes feel like preliminary Halloween warm-ups. We can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve for the big day. We'll be keeping an eye out.