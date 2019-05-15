Kylie Jenner Is Launching Haircare Products

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

One thing I've always wondered about Kylie Jenner is how she's able to switch up her hair so often without damaging the hell out of it. Yes, I know all of the color changes are thanks to her vast collection of neon and pastel wigs, but she also wears regularly wears extensions, and those aren't exactly gentle on your hair.

Maybe Jenner's newest brand is the answer. After a very busy week of sharing the first products in her Kylie Skin line (and getting backlash for a walnut scrub) and filing a trademark for a baby line, she's getting ready to launch haircare products.

RELATED: Is the World Ready for Kylie Jenner Baby Products?

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jenner filed trademarks for "Kylie Hair" and Kylie Hair by Kylie Jenner" on May 10. Yes, just one day after filing trademarks for her baby line. WWD reports that both trademarks were filed for haircare products like shampoos, conditioners, haircare preparations, hair masks, dry shampoo, and hair dye, among others.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Debuts Purple Hair at the Met Gala 2019

Hair tools like hair dryers, curling irons, hair brushes, hair combs, and electrically-heated hair brushes were also included.

While Jenner's signature pouty lips are what first catapulted her brand when she launched it in 2015, her hair changes have always been a hot topic in the beauty world, too. So, this new extension of her beauty empire is bound to be just as successful. Looks like the youngest billionaire in the world is about get even richer.