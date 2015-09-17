Kylie Jenner Debuts Mint Green Hair

It's easy being green, if you're Kylie Jenner. Last night at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in New York City, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan appropriately stepped out in candy colored hair.

Her blonde ponytail wasn't quite as lengthy when she walked at the Yeezy Season 2 show earlier in the day, so the mint strands likely isn't the real deal, but if there's anything she knows well, it's the art of an impromptu hair change—let the blue shade she wore at the July launch of her hair extension line serve as proof. Only time and her Instagram stream of selfies will tell which color of the ROYGBIV spectrum she'll decide to try next!

