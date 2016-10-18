Kylie Jenner Channels Big Sis Kim Kardashian West's Style with Her Latest Sexy Corset Look

Kylie Jenner is never in need of good sources when it comes to fashion inspiration, thanks to her four very stylish older sisters. From Kendall's model-off-duty style to Khloé's sexy-chic vibes, Kylie has plenty of of diverse closets to emulate, but on Monday, she looked to big sister Kim for outfit inspiration.

The youngest of the Kar-Jenner sisters stepped out in an oversize white T-shirt under a green lace-up corset belt, paired with matching green thigh-high over-the-knee boots—an outfit that looks like it could have come straight from Kim's closet. Jenner wore her long blonde locks in loose waves, and donning her brand new burgundy KyShadow palette.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 17, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT

It was only a matter of time before we saw Jenner in this look, as she often takes fashion inspiration from Kardashian West's closet, from sparkling Balmain dresses to a plethora of lingerie-clad selfies, the half-sisters twin on the regular.

It looks like Jenner may have ditched her hair's rose gold hue in this latest photo, going back to her original platinum dye. We can't wait to see what hair color the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tries on next, and in what outfit she debuts the color!