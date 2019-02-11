Kylie Jenner Makes Her Grammys Debut in a Pink Jumpsuit Like Nothing You've Ever Seen

Welcome to the Grammys, Kylie!

The 21-year-old businesswoman and new mom rolled up to the ceremony in a voluminous baby pink jumpsuit with chest and shoulder cutouts, matching gloves, a tin foil-esque belt circling her waist, and white pointed toe pumps. Jenner wore her dark locks back with just a few loose tendrils escaping.

Of course, Jenner’s entrée into music’s biggest night is on the arm of her Astroworld rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who doubled his career nominations this year with three new noms (Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance).

Scott wore a black suit for the occasion, accessorizing with a silver chain around his neck, diamond studs, and several rings.

The rapper couldn’t take his hands off the mother of his child while they walked the carpet — he held her close, wrapping his arms around her midsection as they posed.

Mom and dad are looking good!