Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her "New Favorite Jeans" on Instagram

With nearly 77 million followers, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram page is one of the best promotional platforms out there. Being the thoughtful sister that she is, the reality star used her unique power on Tuesday to support Khloé Kardashian’s newly launched denim line, Good American.

In a series of striking photos, the reality star posed in a see-through white crop top, a pair of light-wash Good American capris, and an olive bomber jacket with a vibrant orange lining. Jenner gave the look her family’s signature touch with a pair of beige stiletto sandals—height is always key. The 19-year-old pulled her newly blonde locks into a part-bearing ponytail, exposing her dark roots and drawing attention to the insane butt-grazing length of her extensions.

Kylie being Kylie, the modern entrepreneur bore a full face of makeup for the impromptu photo shoot. Jenner rocked a nude lip—no doubt one of her signature lip kit shades, a glimmering copper lid, and a spidery set of black lashes.

“@khloekardashian denim line available now. GoodAmerican.com @goodamerican My new favorite jeans #goodsquad,” Jenner wrote of her big sister’s latest enterprise.

Sharing (your sister’s denim line on Instagram) is most certainly caring.