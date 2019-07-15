Kylie Jenner's Exclusive Inner Circle, Explained

Put the phrases "Kylie Jenner" and "best friends" into a sentence and most people who hear it will likely think of Jordyn Woods. But if the beauty mogul's short-lived reality show The Life of Kylie taught us anything before its untimely end, it's that Kylie has a vast network of friends in her tight-knit circle.

Let's break down Kylie's best friends, glam squad members, and friends-of-friends you're likely to see at Kylie's next big party (hopefully not a Handmaid's Tale-themed shindig).

Image zoom Mariya Ivankovitser

Heather Sanders

Relationship: Friend

Heather Sanders's name started circulating following the Jordyn-Tristan scandal as people began noticing that Kylie started spending a lot more time with her other best friend after the Jordyn fallout.

Kylie and Heather met at Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday celebration, where Tyga (Kylie's ex) was performing. Heather was dating King Trell, Tyga's friend.

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Relationship: Friend

Since the Jordyn-Kylie fallout, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou has also been more of a presence in Kylie's life (and Instagram feed). Earlier this year, Kylie threw Stassie a big birthday party, and the two even got matching tattoos in honor of baby Stormi.

Victoria Villaroel

Relationship: Assistant

After working at Kris Jenner's company, Victoria moved on to be Kylie's assistant, handling, according to her, "house stuff" like taking care of the groceries and the car.

Ariel Tejada

Relationship: Makeup artist

Ariel Tejada is a makeup artist for Kylie as well as other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and has been subject to perks like a huge surprise birthday bash planned by Kylie herself.

Yris Palmer

Relationship: Friend

Palmer, the CEO of Star Lash Extensions, was one of the attendees at Kylie's very private baby shower back in 2018.

Tokyo Stylez

Relationship: Wig maker

Tokyo Stylez is responsible for a lot of Kylie's best hair looks — she apparently owns "at least 100" of his creations. If that doesn't forge a bond of friendship, we don't know what will.

Tiffany Sorya

Relationship: Friend

Sorya was a tutor to both Kylie and Kendall, and seems to have remained tight with Jenners.

Hrush Achemyan

Relationship: Makeup artist

Makeup artist to the Kardashian-Jenner family Hrush Achemyan is also a close friend, and was one of the people present for Kylie's baby shower.

Harry Hudson

Relationship: Friend

Though he hasn't made too many appearances in Kylie's 'grams as of late, musician Harry Hudson was at one point a close friend of Kylie's. When he unexpectedly lost his father last year, she commented on his Instagram tribute, writing, "always a team."

Justin Bieber

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Relationship: Friend of Harry Hudson

It seems like common sense that as two of the most famous people in the world, Kylie and Justin would have crossed paths at some point. It turns out that they have a mutual friend in Hudson.

Hailey Bieber

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Relationship: Wife of Justin Bieber

Jaden Smith

Relationship: Friend

Kylie and Jaden Smith met in middle school, and while they don't seem to see as much of each other these days, he did bring another important person into her life: Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Relationship: Friend through Jaden Smith

Jordyn and Kylie met, of course through Jaden Smith in middle school, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Kendall Jenner

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Relationship: Sister

Cara Delevingne

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Relationship: Friend of Kendall Jenner

Ashley Benson

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Relationship: Girlfriend of Cara Delevingne

Gigi Hadid

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Relationship: Friend of Kendall Jenner

Bella Hadid

Relationship: Friend of Kendall Jenner, sister of Gigi Hadid

The Weeknd

Relationship: Boyfriend of Bella Hadid