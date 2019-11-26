All Thanksgiving Celebrations Pale in Comparison to Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Spread

As expected, Kylie Jenner goes all out when it comes to celebrating the holidays with her best friends.

In addition to spending time with her family on Thanksgiving proper, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul also held a lavish Friendsgiving celebration with fourteen of her best friends, a bash she even jokingly invited Beyoncé to. Beyoncé didn't show up (that we know of), but at least there was a spot waiting for her.

Kylie set a place at her table for all her good friends, giving fun nicknames to each one of them. She dubbed sister Kendall Jenner "Daddy Long Legs" and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou "1942," based on her love for a brand of Don Julio tequila.

But Kylie's name for herself, "600 mill," was the funniest of all, referring to her recent $600 million deal with beauty company Coty, selling her majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics and securing its position as a worldwide beauty phenomenon. Not too shabby!

The lavish feast included ornate table settings, with what looked like ceramic pumpkins on every plate as well as fun fall lighting.

After setting the table, which Kylie took credit for on her Instagram story, it was time to dig in. The delicious Thanksgiving selection included green bean casserole, candied yams, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, corn pudding, corn muffins, and juicy turkey to top it all off.

For dessert, Kylie served up cupcakes, cookies, and pumpkin pie. We're getting hungry just thinking about it, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. With this delicious bonanza under her belt, Kylie successfully nailed Friendsgiving. But now we're wondering how the Kardashian clan will approach the holiday. We can't wait to find out.