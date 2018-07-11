Kylie Jenner Was Called "Self-Made" by 'Forbes'—and Readers Aren't Having It

Be honest—were you a bit miffed seeing "self-made" among the many adjectives used to describe the uber-successful beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in her latest Forbes story?

The 20-year-old, whose 3-year-old Kylie Cosmetics business has her on track to be the youngest ever self-made billionaire (she will soon usurp the title from Facebook founder Mark Zuckberg, who made his first billion at the comparatively old age of 23), is taking some heat after landing the cover of Forbes' fourth annual "America's Richest Self-Made Women" issue.

While the cover spot itself wasn't an issue (another Kar-Jenner on front of a glossy is nothing novel, these days—not even for Forbes), many readers pointed out that the title "self-made" doesn't acknowledge the major head start she had in her business.

"Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege," tweeted writer Roxane Gay. Others on social media had a similar take:

Calling Kylie Jenner self-made without acknowledging anywhere the incredible headstart she had is what allows people to turn around and look at poor people and ask them why they haven’t become billionaires yet. Her story is not inspiring or motivating for anyone https://t.co/YMnTSzHlKP — Lola (@lola_adewuya) July 11, 2018

the lesson here is that if your parents have the connections to shop a reality show that launches when you're 10 so you're famous from childhood & have very famous siblings, maybe you too can pull yourself up from your bootstraps & start a company valued at billions #goals — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) July 11, 2018

It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made. She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that. https://t.co/2HzIJbLb8q — roxane gay (@rgay) July 11, 2018

Even Dictionary.com got in on the action, throwing subtle shade by pointing out the true definition of the word "self-made." (For those asking, it's "having succeeded in life unaided.")

Searches for the term also apparently sky-rocketed following the release of the Kylie cover, according to the company's Twitter account.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.



Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

A few had other ideas about who exactly should be recognized for their ingenuity, business skills and entrepreneurial mind: Kar-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner.

If there’s anyone in that family who should be celebrated for being self-made it’s Kris Jenner. THAT is a business woman. pic.twitter.com/nD1jlh5a2H — Lola (@lola_adewuya) July 11, 2018

Jezebel's Megan Reynolds echoed the sentiment, writing, "She does owe much of her 'self-made' wealth to her mother, Kris Jenner, whose evil genius for marketing her children and creating a capitalist empire around their image deserves far more shine here."

But that's not all. More people, still, were critical of Forbes' overall model. "I have heard a lot of critiques of the list and how intergenerational wealth/access plays a role in success, especially at a young age," wrote Aditi Juneja, herself on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List which was published earlier this year. "I think lists/stories like this should include people’s debt as well as wealth for context."

In a lengthy thread, Juneja, like others who criticized the adjective "self-made," acknowledged that Jenner's work-ethic aside, it often takes much more than that to achieve great success.

Im not saying that I didn’t work hard or that Kylie doesn’t work hard (though I don’t know that).



But, I don’t think I work as hard as a mom working multiple jobs for a minimum wage.



Hard work is not enough. There are structures that impact success. — Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) July 11, 2018

While we can't knock Kylie for her generous start in life—and let's not get it twisted, we commend her hard work, for sure—it does feel like a bit of a stretch to use the word "self-made."

As Reynolds wrote, "As the youngest child of an already booming empire, Jenner grew up on television and was born into wealth; her struggles to get her business up and off the ground were eased greatly by her family’s wealth. Had Jenner been born into any other family to anyone other than Kris Jenner, a savage businesswoman with an eye for making money, who knows how successful Kylie would actually be?"

At the end of the day, no one can really answer that question.