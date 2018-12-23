Kylie Jenner Is Feeling Festive in a Feather-Fringed Mini Dress

It's a few days ahead of Christmas, and Kylie Jenner is already prepared for the holiday — at least in the style department.

On Friday evening, Jenner attended a private holiday party in Los Angeles with her BFF Jordyn Woods in an off-the-shoulder winter white dress with a matching feather boa. The silk mini by designer Magda Butrym (shop it in navy here) featured ruched detailing and ribbon-tied pouf sleeves — all the makings of a well-wrapped present.

The mom of one paired the dress with other classic Christmas touches, including sparkles in the form of crystal rings and earrings, velvet pumps, and a 24K gold purse by Bienen-Davis.

On Instagram, Jenner showed off her festive ensemble in all its glory, fittingly captioning her post, "the drama." On top of a staircase, the youngest KarJenner casually rests her arm on the railing to appropriately showcase the outfit's dramatic fringe, while another shot — in front of a vintage car — displays her wavy platinum locks secured back in a low-slung ponytail.

All things considered, Jenner looks like an angel tree topper (in a good way).