Kylie Jenner's Favorite TV Show Might Suprise You

With the premiere of Kylie Jenner’s new reality show, Life of Kylie, the forthright reality star is more of an open book than ever.

Although it seems we know everything there is to know about the youngest Jenner sibling and her four famous sisters, we found out some interesting and unexpected facts in a recent rapid-fire interview the 19-year-old beauty boss gave to E! News.

For instance, Kylie’s favorite TV show? No, it’s not Life of Kylie or Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In fact, (*gasp*) it isn’t a reality show at all! (AND IT ISN’T ON E!) Kylie’s serial fave would not find its way into our top five guesses, that’s for sure.

*Drum roll* the Lip Kit entrepreneur's favorite show is … The Handmaid's Tale. Yes, the Hulu original series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel depicting (spoiler alert!) a bleak realm in which fertile women are essentially forced into sex slavery—that one.

Also notable in the star's viewing library, though a tad more on-brand, Kylie and her BFF Jordyn Woods are fans of box office favorite Girls Trip.

We’re ready to binge some must-see TV at Kylie’s.