Here’s What You Need to Know About the Swimsuit Brand that Kylie Jenner Loves 

When it comes to posting a killer bikini pic on Instagram, no one does it better than Kylie Jenner. Each time the 18-year-old shares a swimsuit selfie, her 33.4 million followers go crazy for her beach-ready style. And you can score the same suits that Jenner rocks in her feed from one of her go-to designers, Francesca Aiello of Frankie’s Bikinis. The 19-year-old’s line of Malibu-inspired swimsuits take you from hitting the surf to hitting up a pool party—and it’s no wonder that she has a huge celebrity following that also includes Emma Roberts, Lily Aldridge, and Gigi Hadid.

Even with so many of Hollywood’s It-girls wearing her designs, Aiello was most star-struck when she discovered that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was a fan. “It was huge when Kylie wore one of the bikinis at Coachella and posted it on social media,” she says of the “Koa” keyhole top ($102; frankiesbikinis.com) and “Frankie” bottom ($84, frankiesbikinis.com). “We got so many orders of that suit from Kylie’s picture—I was just stunned by the power of celebrity on social media.”

☀️☀️☀️ A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 17, 2015 at 1:07pm PDT

Jenner has gone on to wear other suits from the brand, but she’s not the first star to create an Insta'-induced fan frenzy. The first celebrity to rock a Frankie’s Bikinis design was Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel back in 2011, when Aiello sent her one as a gift. “She posted a photo of herself wearing one of our bikinis on Instagram, which was so exciting,” Aiello says.

#Repost of the beautiful @angelcandices in our tribal Mistos bottom! Looks amazing on you! Thanks for the pic 💛 A photo posted by FRANKIES BIKINIS (@frankiesbikinis) on Jan 10, 2013 at 6:14am PST

But it was more than just a pinch-me moment for the teen, who just established herself as the youngest designer to ever show at Miami Swim Week in July. Swanepoel’s photo was also the catalyst that propelled Aiello’s brand into the social media spotlight. “It made people around the country want to buy the exact suit she was wearing,” she says.

Courtesy

Even though she’s racking up the celeb fans, Aiello (pictured above) still isn’t used to seeing her designs on some of Instagram’s most famous bikini bodies. “I’m so flattered that they’re fans,” she says. And it’s easy to see why the suits are so loved, since they’re crafted to make you look and feel good. “Frankie’s Bikinis are designed to be sexy, to give you confidence, and to be comfortable with your own body,” says Aiello. “I think people recognize and appreciate that, which is why they love to take pictures of themselves in our suits.”

Courtesy (4)

The two most popular styles among the celebrity crowd have been the “Kaia” (above left: top, $93; bottoms, $84) and the “Willow” (above right: top, $97; bottoms, $93), Aiello says. But there’s something for everyone in the line. “I love basic triangle tops, because they really elongate your body. And for bottoms, a style that ties on both sides and has ruching on the back looks perfect on everybody.” For a sexier look, try the “India” set. Says Aiello, “The high-waisted bottom and deep-V wire top provide the perfect platform to show off your curves.”

