Kylie Jenner's Ex, Tyga, Takes Credit for Her Success

Before Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started sitting courtside together and having babies and angering Nicki Minaj, the beauty boss engaged in a turbulent relationship with rapper Tyga for years (like before it was legal for them to be an item).

These days, Ky and Scott are the picture of millennial success — she’s a $900 millionaire, he’s a bestselling artist … but Tyga’s not doing so poorly himself. The 28-year-old got a “Taste” of success with his 2018 album and hit single featuring Migos rapper Offset.

But Tyga (or T-Raww, as he is apparently called), isn’t going gently into that good (Kar-Jenner devoid) night. The rapper stopped by Nicki Minaj’s Queen radio on Thursday, and, naturally, the K-word did come up.

Minaj stirred the pot by asking if he missed his 21-year-old ex, to which he responded, “Nah, I’m good. I’m good love, enjoy.” Not sure what or who is going to “enjoy” in this scenario, but we’ll take it as a “no.”

Nicki then asked whether he felt he played a part in Jenner’s success, and like any excellent ex who bears no feelings of bitterness toward their former flame, he was like, “Absolutely.” OK, he didn’t say that exactly**, but it was implied.

"You gotta look at the before and after,” he told Minaj. “She always had a platform. She was always destined to be what she was gonna be, regardless. But when I stepped in ... it was like, 'you can do this, you should do this, you should start doing your hair like this... You need Black people to f—k with you ‘cause you need culture'... I had a lot to do with all that.”

He continued, “I don't need to go online and tell people I did this and I'm the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her ... lip line. It was a lot of stuff."

Let’s break this down:

Tyga, rapper best known pre-Kylie for his anthem about objectifying ladies at strip clubs (“Rack City”), is claiming that he helped put heiress to the Kardashian-Jenner empire on the map. Also, he’s bragging that he encouraged Kylie to take up the practice of cultural appropriation, and also probably coined a few of the incredibly complex names Jenner assigns to her lip kit shades (like “True Brown K” and “Candy K”).

OK, Tyga.