Kylie Jenner Debuts Her Newly Dyed "Ashy Dirty Blonde" Hair

Eighteen-year-old Instagram sensation Kylie Jenner took to the social media platform late last night to share her latest in a growing list of physical changes with a sultry mirror selfie. But it was hardly an overnight transformation. Jenner, a natural brunette, revealed that her new golden tresses (which now look quite similar to half-sister Khloé Kardashian’s strands) are actually the result of a months-long process to get her hair to the point where she could go blonde.

“Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!!” the star captioned her post, which quickly racked up more than 1 million likes. “Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I'm going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this [s—'s] a process! I'm coming for u Khloé!” she added.

After a parade of hairstyles and rainbow-colored wigs for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it appears she has finally settled on a permanent hue. At least for the fall.

