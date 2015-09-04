Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Brows to Match Her "Ashy Dirty Blonde" Hair

It would appear that Kylie Jenner's transformation to a blonde is complete. To match her new "ashy dirty blonde" strands for the fall, the 18-year-old took to social media yesterday to show off her freshly bleached brows with a string of up-close-and-personal selfies.

In addition to brand-new eyebrows—a product of makeup artist Joyce Bonelli's handiwork—the reality star's makeover included a chop to her freshly dyed tresses courtesy of Jen Atkin. Kylie shared the final look on Instagram:

 

Kylie isn't the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to bleach her brows for fashion. Sister Kendall Jenner bleached her eyebrows for a 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show and Kim Kardashian followed suit with golden brows for the cover of Love magazine in January.

