People Are Really Mad About Kylie Jenner's Recent Instagram Stories
And rightfully so.
If Felicity Huffman’s 11-day prison stint taught us anything, it’s that it’s much easier to get away with breaking the law whilst famous. Kylie Jenner, too, has been, uh, bending the rules lately — and for an audience of 150 million.
Between interactive mirror selfies and Kylie Cosmetics promotions, the 22-year-old makeup mogul often sneaks in an Instagram story of herself driving — yes, driving, like sitting in the driver’s seat of her Bugatti, going fairly fast, and also taking a (very pointless?) video.
Fans on social media have expressed their outrage over Jenner’s blatant disregard for the safety of herself and others.
And this latest incident was hardly the first.
According to California law, “a person shall not drive a motor vehicle while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or an electronic wireless communications device unless the wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device is specifically designed and configured to allow voice-operated and hands-free operation, and it is used in that manner while driving.”
RELATED: So, Kylie Jenner and Drake Might Be Dating ...
But OK, traffic rules and safety regulations aside, can we agree that this is also an offensive abuse of a major platform, content-wise? A video of the road. From your car. B-O-R-I-N-G. More Stormi content, please.