People Are Really Mad About Kylie Jenner's Recent Instagram Stories

If Felicity Huffman’s 11-day prison stint taught us anything, it’s that it’s much easier to get away with breaking the law whilst famous. Kylie Jenner, too, has been, uh, bending the rules lately — and for an audience of 150 million.

Between interactive mirror selfies and Kylie Cosmetics promotions, the 22-year-old makeup mogul often sneaks in an Instagram story of herself driving — yes, driving, like sitting in the driver’s seat of her Bugatti, going fairly fast, and also taking a (very pointless?) video.

Fans on social media have expressed their outrage over Jenner’s blatant disregard for the safety of herself and others.

see, this is what we DONT do @KylieJenner, being on your phone and driving is ILLEGAL and DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/SvR6i1Mo2g — chiara (key-are-uh) (@rainechiara) November 5, 2019

People seem to be ignoring the amount @KylieJenner is on her phone while driving?? We acting like that isn’t illegal and doesn’t cause horrific accidents?? — sian smith (mcnulty) (@sian_mcnultyx) November 6, 2019

why does kylie jenner constantly take videos of herself driving??? does she genuinely think it makes her look cool because all i see is an immature girl with no consideration for the people she’s putting in danger — stef (@StephanieFJones) November 5, 2019

How does Kylie Jenner get away with posting videos of her posing in her designer car WHILST driving to her 150 million followers and not get arrested? Like I’m sure if Steve from Birkenhead North did the same he’d be getting sent to court... 🙃 — 🍁🍄🍂 Alice 🍂🍄🍁 (@Alliicceee) November 6, 2019

And this latest incident was hardly the first.

Kylie Jenner “Self Made” Billionaire

drive 79 mph while posting an Instagram story not realizing the issues of using a phone while driving. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dllsHs81hz — ok sis (@ChanceOfShade) October 5, 2019

According to California law, “a person shall not drive a motor vehicle while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or an electronic wireless communications device unless the wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device is specifically designed and configured to allow voice-operated and hands-free operation, and it is used in that manner while driving.”

But OK, traffic rules and safety regulations aside, can we agree that this is also an offensive abuse of a major platform, content-wise? A video of the road. From your car. B-O-R-I-N-G. More Stormi content, please.