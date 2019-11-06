So, Kylie Jenner and Drake Might Be Dating ... 

Kylie, do you love [Drake]?

Whether the makeup mogul will become the rapper’s new muse appears to be the question of the day, as sources have revealed to People that Kylie Jenner and Drake “have been spending time together recently.”

A separate source confirmed that Jenner, 22, and Drake, 33, have been hanging out “romantically” following the former’s split from Travis Scott.

But while two separate parties have corroborated the potential romance, two other sources attempted to dispel rumors, with one denying dating claims and the other telling People that the two are “just friends.”

At the very least, Jenner loves a good Drake-inspired bash. The youngest KarJenner sis was spotted at the rapper’s birthday party in L.A. last month as well as the Halloween party he threw on Thursday (she reportedly stayed “super late”).

Perhaps the pair bonded over their kids? Traded viral lullabies? Drake shares a 2-year-old son, Adonis Graham, with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, while Jenner shares a 21-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with Scott.