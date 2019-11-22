Kylie Jenner and Drake Are Still (Maybe) a Thing

Drake may only love his bed and his mama (he’s sorry), but spending time with newly single Kylie Jenner appears to be gaining value to the rapper.

Despite conflicting reports (“Just friends”! Hanging out “romantically”!), according to People, the makeup mogul “sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious.”

Image zoom Getty Images

The outlet’s source thinks Jenner “could be [spending time with Drake] just to make [ex-boyfriend Travis Scott] jealous.” Otherwise, “Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating.”

Jenner and Scott, the father of her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi, split in October, reportedly due to conflicting priorities.

“She really wanted to settle down with him and have another baby. He seems to want more freedom,” the source explained, adding, “She still sees Travis and they spend time together with Stormi. It seems to be more of a friendship."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Sold Most of Kylie Cosmetics

Between Tyga and Scott, Jenner hasn’t been single for a lot (or any?) of her adult life. But at this point, who needs a man when you have (49% of ) an empire (and a fresh $600 million).